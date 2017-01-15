Mercedes loses Technical Director Paddy Lowe
Mercedes has lost another team member for the 2017 season. This time, however, it is the Executive Technical Director of the team, Paddy Lowe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC