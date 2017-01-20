Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and ...

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and OMP Racing to Link Up

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is pleased to announce a new Team Supplier agreement with OMP Racing ahead of the 2017 Formula One season. OMP, a world leading Italian company in the design and production of motorsport safety equipment, will provide their new generation safety harnesses for the team's Silver Arrows race cars, to be driven this year by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

