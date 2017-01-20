McLaren set for big livery revamp for 2017 F1 car

McLaren is set for its biggest livery revamp in years, amid mounting suggestions its 2017 Formula 1 car will run in colours that incorporate its iconic orange branding. The team is embarking on a new era following the departure of its long-time chairman Ron Dennis at the end of last year, with executive director Zak Brown eager to revitalise the Woking-based outfit.

