Massa: 2016 Brazilian GP car "is mine" despite Williams F1 return
Felipe Massa has confirmed that he will get to keep the Williams chassis he drove in the 2016 Brazilian GP, despite his return to the team for F1 2017. Williams promised he could keep the chassis as a retirement gift, but that was before the sequence of events unfolded that led to him re-signing for a likely final season this year.
