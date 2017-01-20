Manor's Formula 1 future in doubt
The future of the Manor Formula 1 team has been thrown into doubt amid mounting suggestions that the outfit is on the verge of going into administration. After months of negotiations to try to find investors to secure the outfit's place in F1, matters appear to have reached a head on the eve of the 2017 season.
