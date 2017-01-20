Manor Formula One team ceases trading
The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday. Formula One - Australia Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia - 18/03/16 - Manor Racing F1 driver Rio Haryanto drives in the first practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne.
