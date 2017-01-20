Manor Formula 1 team to cease trading

Manor Formula 1 team to cease trading

The Manor Formula 1 team is to cease trading after administrators failed to secure fresh funding for the firm, resulting in the loss of around 200 jobs. Administrators pointed out that Manor Grand Prix Racing Ltd, which has the rights for Manor's participation in F1, is not in administration The Manor Formula 1 team is to cease trading after administrators failed to secure fresh funding for the firm, resulting in the loss of around 200 jobs.

