Manor Formula 1 team to cease trading
The Manor Formula 1 team is to cease trading after administrators failed to secure fresh funding for the firm, resulting in the loss of around 200 jobs. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35403240.ece/df335/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-2cf07854-6ccc-46fe-bfef-3906062c0b11_I1.jpg Administrators pointed out that Manor Grand Prix Racing Ltd, which has the rights for Manor's participation in F1, is not in administration The Manor Formula 1 team is to cease trading after administrators failed to secure fresh funding for the firm, resulting in the loss of around 200 jobs.
