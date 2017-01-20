Manor F1 team - lines up administrato...

Manor F1 team - lines up administrator as cash runs out

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: LBC 97.3

The Manor Formula One team a Zis on the brink of collapsing into administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk. Sky News has learnt that the team, which has been bankrolled for the last two years by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an energy industry executive, is lining up FRP Advisory to act as the administrator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LBC 97.3.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
News 2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16) Apr '16 ross 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,059 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC