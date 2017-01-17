Manor F1 team has buyout offer
An offer to buy the Manor Formula 1 team has been made but the bidder requires an answer before Friday. Just Racing Services Ltd, the company that operates Manor, went into administration last week after talks to find an investor broke down.
