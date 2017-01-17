Manor F1 talks ongoing but money needed

Administrators for the Manor Formula One team say talks with interested parties have intensified but a firm financial commitment has yet to be secured as a deadline looms. Manor need at least half a million pounds to pay salaries, prepare the cars and go testing before the season starts in Australia on March 26. Administrators FRP Advisory have agreed to pay all staff salaries to the end of January, after which employees may have to be laid off and preparations put on hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.