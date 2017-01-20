Mallya's Force India to launch F1 car at Silverstone

Force India will be one of the first teams to show off their 2017 Formula One car after announcing a Feb. 22 launch at their Silverstone home base. Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 8/7/16 Force India team principal Vijay Mallya during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic LONDON: Force India will be one of the first teams to show off their 2017 Formula One car after announcing a Feb. 22 launch at their Silverstone home base.

