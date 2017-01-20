Mallya's Force India to launch F1 car at Silverstone

Force India will be one of the first teams to show off their 2017 Formula One car after announcing a Feb. 22 launch at their Silverstone home base. The Mercedes-powered team, who have a changed driver lineup with 20-year-old Frenchman Esteban Ocon joining Mexican Sergio Perez in place of Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, finished a best ever fourth overall last year.

