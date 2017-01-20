Lower costs could bring Lamborghini to F1
Stefano Domenicali is not closing the door on Lamborghini entering Formula 1. Domenicali left the sport in 2014 after being ousted as the Ferrari F1 team's boss, and he is now the chief executive at sports-car marque Lamborghini. So if Domenicali does return for F1, it could be as a team boss again.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
