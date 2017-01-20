Lower costs could bring Lamborghini to F1

Stefano Domenicali is not closing the door on Lamborghini entering Formula 1. Domenicali left the sport in 2014 after being ousted as the Ferrari F1 team's boss, and he is now the chief executive at sports-car marque Lamborghini. So if Domenicali does return for F1, it could be as a team boss again.

