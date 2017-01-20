Liberty Media take big step toward final acquisition of F1

Liberty Media Corporation announced today that, at its special meeting of stockholders held on January 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. MT, the holders of its common stock entitled to vote thereat approved a proposal relating to the issuance of shares of Series C Liberty Media common stock in connection with its pending acquisition of Formula 1 and a proposal relating to the adoption of the amendment and restatement of Liberty Media's restated certificate of incorporation to effect the name change of the "Media Group" and the "Liberty Media Common Stock" to the "Formula One Group" and the "Liberty Formula One Common Stock," respectively.

