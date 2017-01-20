Liberty Media Closes Private Offering of $450,000,000 of 1.0% Cash Convertible Senior Notes due 2023
The notes will mature on January 30, 2023 and will be convertible, under certain circumstances, into cash based on the trading prices of the underlying shares of Series C Liberty Media common stock . The initial conversion rate for the notes will be 27.1091 shares of LMCK per $1,000 principal amount of notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $36.89 per share of LMCK.
