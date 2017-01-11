Liberty arrival could help save British GP
Liberty Media's arrival as Formula 1's new owners, plus some government support, could be enough to help save the British Grand Prix, claim race chiefs. Silverstone owner, the British Racing Drivers' Club, believes that changes in the running of F1's commercial matters, plus growing calls for some kind of public support, has left it more hopeful about the race's future.
