Lewis Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas has a gorgeous WAG - " is she the hottest in F1?
Emilia Pikkarainen has been dating Finnish racing ace Bottas since 2010 and the pair finally tied the knot last year in Helsinki. The stunning blonde is an Olympic swimmer competing for Finland and holds national records for 50 metres, 100 metres, and 200 metres butterfly stroke.
