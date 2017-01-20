Lewis Hamilton turns heads in bright yellow hoodie arriving at...
The British F1 racing driver, 32, stood out in a bright yellow hoodie as he made his way through the terminal. Turning heads: Lewis Hamilton looked in good spirits as he arrived at LAX airport on Sunday wearing a bright yellow hooded top and toting designer luggage Greeting the mild Californian climate in stylish ripped denim shorts, Lewis kept the hood of his zip up partially obscuring his face as he pulled his designer luggage through the airport.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
