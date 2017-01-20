Lewis Hamilton challenges fans to design his new helmet for the 2017 Formula One season
Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March. The Mercedes driver launched the competition on Instagram on Thursday, declaring he was "on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design."
