KV Racing in talks with Maldonado
Former Formula 1 driver and race-winner Pastor Maldonado is currently in negotiations with KV Racing, as the team seeks a way to stay on the Verizon IndyCar Series grid in 2017. Motorsport.com has learned that the Venezuelan is pursuing a road and street course program with the Kevin Kalkhoven/Jimmy Vasser-owned squad, which has scored four wins over the past three seasons with Sebastien Bourdais.
