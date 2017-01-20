KV Racing in talks with Maldonado

Former Formula 1 driver and race-winner Pastor Maldonado is currently in negotiations with KV Racing, as the team seeks a way to stay on the Verizon IndyCar Series grid in 2017. Motorsport.com has learned that the Venezuelan is pursuing a road and street course program with the Kevin Kalkhoven/Jimmy Vasser-owned squad, which has scored four wins over the past three seasons with Sebastien Bourdais.

