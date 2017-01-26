Ken Smith says he'll stop racing when he stops breathing
New Zealander, Ken Smith, may be 75 years old but he still managed to lead a race around Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Track. He is 75 years old, stands just 158cm tall and drives a car capable of 280kmh around a race track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|5 hr
|DepositPharts
|2
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC