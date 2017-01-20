Juan Pablo Montoya secures 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami

The Race of Champions is an annual motorsport event held since 1988 that brings together the best drivers from various competitions to compete against one another in a variety of cars . In 2017 the ROC was held on January 21-22 in Miami, Florida and saw some big names compete including Formula One ace Sebastian Vettel, endurance racing legend Tom Kristensen, and NASCAR's Kyle and Kurt Busch.

