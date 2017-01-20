Juan Pablo Montoya secures 2017 Race ...

Juan Pablo Montoya secures 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami

8 hrs ago

The Race of Champions is an annual motorsport event held since 1988 that brings together the best drivers from various competitions to compete against one another in a variety of cars . In 2017 the ROC was held on January 21-22 in Miami, Florida and saw some big names compete including Formula One ace Sebastian Vettel, endurance racing legend Tom Kristensen, and NASCAR's Kyle and Kurt Busch.

