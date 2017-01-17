Juan Pablo Montoya crowned Race of Champions Champion of Champions

Juan Pablo Montoya may have lost his full-time IndyCar Series ride during the off-season but nevertheless proved he still could defeat elite talent on Saturday when he emerged victorious in the Race of Champions in Miami, Florida. The Columbian bested Le Mans ace Tom Kristensen 2-0 in the final, showing his trademark versatility by winning heat one in a Global Rallycross Lite Supercar and heat two in a KTM X-Bow.

