Juan Pablo Montoya crowned Race of Champions Champion of Champions
Juan Pablo Montoya may have lost his full-time IndyCar Series ride during the off-season but nevertheless proved he still could defeat elite talent on Saturday when he emerged victorious in the Race of Champions in Miami, Florida. The Columbian bested Le Mans ace Tom Kristensen 2-0 in the final, showing his trademark versatility by winning heat one in a Global Rallycross Lite Supercar and heat two in a KTM X-Bow.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
