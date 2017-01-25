Jenson Button Takes Delivery Of New MSO 675LT Spider
Jenson Button may have retired from Formula 1, where he last drove for McLaren-Honda, but he still has a soft spot for the Woking-made supercars. In fact, the 37-year old Brit used to have several 12Cs and 650S in the past, but his latest ride exceeds them both in terms of performance and price, as he has just taken delivery of a new MSO 675LT Spider, as announced by McLaren Beverly Hills on social media.
