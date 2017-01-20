Inside Line F1 Podcast: Honouring the...

Inside Line F1 Podcast: Honouring the best of 2016 season

Ladies & Gentlemen, Formula 1's BIGGEST moment of 2017 is already here as Kunal Shah and Mithila Mehta proudly announce our Inside Line F1 Podcast Awards. Our 5th edition of the awards has taken us a full season of research and as you tune in, do remember that 'the winner is never who you think it is!'! 1. How Did That Happen of the Year 2. Bad Boy of the Year 3. Promotion of the Year 4. Demotion of the Year 5. Race of the Year 6. Strategy of the Year 7. Retirement of the Year 8. Bromance of the Year 9. Joke of the Year 10. Rookie of the Year 11. Racer of the Year We requested the FIA to issue a 'dress code' for the evening - tuxedo for the men and a little black dress for Mithila.

