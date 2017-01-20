Inside Line F1 Podcast: A Montoya ret...

Inside Line F1 Podcast: A Montoya return will benefit Formula 1

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

This week's Inside Line F1 Podcast has Kunal Shah and Mithila Mehta talking about the Race of Champions victory for Juan Pablo Montoya and if he should be brought back into Formula 1. Is this F1's busiest 'off-season' yet? There's been an overdose of stories in this period: from Mercedes hiring Valtteri Bottas as Nico Rosberg's replacement, F1's sale and Bernie Ecclestone being forcibly replaced to Montoya's Race of Champions victory on debut and Sebastian Vettel's single-handled efforts winning Germany their 7th Race of Champion Nations Cup. We tell you why F1 would never go the Race of Champions way, even if it is a fun format.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 19 proflagger 1
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Jan 16 gofaster72 1
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC