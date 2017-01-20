Inside Line F1 Podcast: A Montoya return will benefit Formula 1

This week's Inside Line F1 Podcast has Kunal Shah and Mithila Mehta talking about the Race of Champions victory for Juan Pablo Montoya and if he should be brought back into Formula 1. Is this F1's busiest 'off-season' yet? There's been an overdose of stories in this period: from Mercedes hiring Valtteri Bottas as Nico Rosberg's replacement, F1's sale and Bernie Ecclestone being forcibly replaced to Montoya's Race of Champions victory on debut and Sebastian Vettel's single-handled efforts winning Germany their 7th Race of Champion Nations Cup. We tell you why F1 would never go the Race of Champions way, even if it is a fun format.

