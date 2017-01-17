Hunter-Reay: I picked hardest group i...

Hunter-Reay: I picked hardest group in Race Of Champions draw

16 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Former IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay claims he picked the hardest group for Saturday's Race Of Champions in Miami's Marlins Park baseball stadium. Hunter-Reay - who picked the names along with fellow Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves during Monday's blind draw - will go up against Tom Kristensen, Kurt Busch and 2014 champion David Coulthard.

