Hunter-Reay: I picked hardest group in Race Of Champions draw
Former IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay claims he picked the hardest group for Saturday's Race Of Champions in Miami's Marlins Park baseball stadium. Hunter-Reay - who picked the names along with fellow Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves during Monday's blind draw - will go up against Tom Kristensen, Kurt Busch and 2014 champion David Coulthard.
