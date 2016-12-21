Hulkenberg's bad F1 luck now a "laugh...

Hulkenberg's bad F1 luck now a "laughing matter"

Nico Hulkenberg says he has now resorted to just "laughing" about the bad luck he has in Formula 1 - after still having failed to register his first podium finish. Despite having earned a pole position during his maiden 2010 season, his spells at Williams, Sauber and Force India have still not resulted in him delivering a top three finish.

