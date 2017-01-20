Hulkenberg hopes F1 drivers no longer...

Hulkenberg hopes F1 drivers no longer "limited" by tyres in 2017

17 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Nico Hulkenberg hopes Pirelli's new range of F1 tyres for 2017 will allow drivers to push more, admitting the preceding years' focus on tyre management has been occasionally frustrating. Having been asked to deliver a high level of tyre wear over the past few F1 campaigns, Pirelli for 2017 is tasked with producing compounds with low degradation and a bigger operating window, so as to move the balance towards out-and-out speed and away from management.

