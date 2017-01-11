Huge Formula E Sim Race At CES Ruined...

Huge Formula E Sim Race At CES Ruined By Fanboost Glitch

One of the gimmicks Formula E uses to try getting fans more involved is Fanboost: fans vote for their favorites to give them a boost in-race. During the series' first-ever eRace that pit Formula E pros against professional gamers, however, the controversial gimmick had perhaps its biggest failure yet.

