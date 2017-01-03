How plane seat mix-up left Red Bull e...

How plane seat mix-up left Red Bull even more won over by Verstappen

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

When Max Verstappen was told by Red Bull that his business class seat back home from last year's Canadian Grand Prix had been double-booked, and that the only space left was down in economy by the toilets, you could have forgiven him for kicking up... But if there is one thing that his team has learned from the Dutchman's arrival as a Formula 1 superstar, it is that his new-found status has not gone to his head. So instead of moaning about what had happened, Verstappen shrugged his shoulders, realised that there are far more important things in life to get upset about it and got on with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
News 2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16) Apr '16 ross 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC