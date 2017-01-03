How plane seat mix-up left Red Bull even more won over by Verstappen
When Max Verstappen was told by Red Bull that his business class seat back home from last year's Canadian Grand Prix had been double-booked, and that the only space left was down in economy by the toilets, you could have forgiven him for kicking up... But if there is one thing that his team has learned from the Dutchman's arrival as a Formula 1 superstar, it is that his new-found status has not gone to his head. So instead of moaning about what had happened, Verstappen shrugged his shoulders, realised that there are far more important things in life to get upset about it and got on with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC