How plane seat mix-up left Red Bull even more won over by Verstappen

When Max Verstappen was told by Red Bull that his business class seat back home from last year's Canadian Grand Prix had been double-booked, and that the only space left was down in economy by the toilets, you could have forgiven him for kicking up... But if there is one thing that his team has learned from the Dutchman's arrival as a Formula 1 superstar, it is that his new-found status has not gone to his head. So instead of moaning about what had happened, Verstappen shrugged his shoulders, realised that there are far more important things in life to get upset about it and got on with it.

