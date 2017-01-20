Hamilton asks fans to design 2017 F1 ...

Hamilton asks fans to design 2017 F1 helmet

Read more: Motorsport.com

Lewis Hamilton will run an all-new helmet design in 2017, with the livery being picked from a fan competition that he has opened. The three-time world champion wants fans to create a new helmet for him, and will race with the design during the next F1 season.

