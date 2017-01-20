Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen says new team a better fit than McLaren, Renault
New Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen is sure he will enjoy his F1 career more now that he has switched teams for the second time. Magnussen, 24, debuted for McLaren but fell out with former McLaren team boss Ron Dennis , who has now been ousted himself.
