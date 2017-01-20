Grosjean: Haas F1 could produce US-built car in future

Haas driver Romain Grosjean believes that the American-based team possesses the ability to build its own Formula 1 car in future. For its debut F1 season in 2016, Haas used a chassis supplied by Italian manufacturer Dallara, and relied upon a technical partnership with This model proved a success as it scored 29 points in its first-ever F1 season to finish eighth in the constructors' championship.

