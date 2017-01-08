From an orphan to Africa's best footballer : How 2016 smiled on Riyad Mahrez

There is no better African player I could center my first feature article of the new year on than this romantic winger. He scores goals at ease and dribble like nobody's business and even as Leicester City may be chasing shadows this season in the Premier League, Mahrez has lifted them in the Champions league with his 4 goals and 2 assists as Claudio Ranieri's side topped their group to reach the knockout round of the competition and the fact that Leicester City won a group that contained Porto and Club Brugge means they could do well against Sevilla - second in their group.

