Formula V8 3.5 sends "legal" letter to GP2

World Series Formula V8 3.5 boss Jaime Alguersuari has threatened to take legal action in the wake of alleged efforts to undermine his series. The Spaniard has been moved to write to GP2 and GP3 Series organiser Bruno Michel, saying: "In the last months, many people linked to you and your business were disclosing in some ways to the World Series teams, team managers and drivers that the World Series Formula V8 3.5 will not take place in the 2017 season."

