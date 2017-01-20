Formula One's value crashes by 270m a...

Formula One's value crashes by 270m after sale to Liberty Media

10 hrs ago Read more: This Is London

The sale of Formula One to Liberty Media wiped A 270 million off the value of the motor racing series, it has emerged. Filings from carmaker Ferrari valued F1 at A 4.1 billion two months before its sale but the figure plummeted to A 3.8 billion three weeks after the deal got off the grid.

