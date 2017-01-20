Formula Onea s new owners plan US str...

Formula Onea s new owners plan US street race

Formula One's new owners plan to add a street race in the United States in an attempt to improve a sport which they feel stagnated under Bernie Ecclestone's control. Chase Carey, who ended Ecclestone's four-decade reign as F1's chief executive, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the sport will no longer be run as a "one-man show."

