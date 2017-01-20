Formula One team Manor reach end of the road as administrators close the doors

The team, which employed more than 200 staff and operated out of Banbury in Oxfordshire, fell into administration at the beginning of January. It was hoped that new investment would be found ahead of the upcoming campaign which gets under way in Melbourne on March 26. But Manor's employees were sent home on Friday and will be redundant as of next week after Just Racing Services - the team's operating company - closed its doors.

