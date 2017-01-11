Formula One: Singapore GP will offer new single-day tickets to 2017 race
For the first time, single-day tickets for selected grandstands and the Premier Walkabout category to the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will be sold. Race organiser Singapore GP has announced these tickets, for the 2017 edition, will be available from 9am on Thursday .
