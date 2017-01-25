Formula One: Five ways the sport will change after Liberty takeover
Bernie Ecclestone called the shots in Formula One for more than 40 years -- but now there's a new sheriff in town. American company Liberty Media completed a $8 billion takeover of the prestigious motor racing series Monday and immediately replaced the 86-year-old.
