Formula 1: Hefty hosting fees forcing Silverstone's owners to question British GP future?

16 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB12 TAG Heuer on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 10, 2016 in Northampton, England. The owners of Silverstone circuit have questioned the long-term future of the British Formula One Grand Prix because of the "potentially ruinous risk" posed by hosting fees.

Chicago, IL

