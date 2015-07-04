Former World Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve runs into tax trouble with Revenue Quebec
Revenue Quebec is pursuing former Formula One World Champion Jacques Villeneuve for $1.7 million in unpaid taxes, the Journal de MontrA©al reported. Speaking to the newspaper, Villeneuve's lawyer, Martin Boily, said the money owed was for commercial activity between 2010 and 2012.
