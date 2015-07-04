Former World Formula One champion Jac...

Former World Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve runs into tax trouble with Revenue Quebec

Revenue Quebec is pursuing former Formula One World Champion Jacques Villeneuve for $1.7 million in unpaid taxes, the Journal de MontrA©al reported. Speaking to the newspaper, Villeneuve's lawyer, Martin Boily, said the money owed was for commercial activity between 2010 and 2012.

