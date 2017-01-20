Ford fills hole in resume with Ganassi's Rolex 24 victory
No matter the car or the class, it doesn't take Chip Ganassi Racing very long to find victory lane in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The team that dominated this event for more than a decade picked up its seventh victory when Joey Hand, Dirk Mueller and Sebastien Bourdais held off a charging Porsche in the final hour to win the GT Le Mans class Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Sat
|DepositPharts
|2
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC