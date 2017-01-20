Ford fills hole in resume with Ganassi's Rolex 24 victory

No matter the car or the class, it doesn't take Chip Ganassi Racing very long to find victory lane in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The team that dominated this event for more than a decade picked up its seventh victory when Joey Hand, Dirk Mueller and Sebastien Bourdais held off a charging Porsche in the final hour to win the GT Le Mans class Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.