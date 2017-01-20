FIA calls WMSC meeting as Liberty's F1 takeover edges closer
Liberty Media's plans to take control of Formula 1 could take a big step forward next week with the FIA set to discuss the bid during an extraordinary meeting of its World Motor Sport Council. As previously reported , Liberty Media's shareholders are to vote on January 17 on proposals to push through with its planned purchase of F1 and the renaming of its company to the Formula One Group.
