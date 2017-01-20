FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
There are 1 comment on the Formula 1 Blog story from 8 hrs ago, titled FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media. In it, Formula 1 Blog reports that:
The process is nearly complete with the FIA rubber-stamping the acquisition of Formula 1 by American media company, Liberty Media. A statement from the FIA said: "The World Motor Sport Council's decision confirms the FIA's belief that Liberty, as a renowned media organisation with expertise in both sport and entertainment, is clearly well positioned to ensure the continued development of its pinnacle championship.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Formula 1 Blog.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
I hope they are considering a return to the Watkins Glen international road racing track..!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC