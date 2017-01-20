FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media

FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media

The process is nearly complete with the FIA rubber-stamping the acquisition of Formula 1 by American media company, Liberty Media. A statement from the FIA said: "The World Motor Sport Council's decision confirms the FIA's belief that Liberty, as a renowned media organisation with expertise in both sport and entertainment, is clearly well positioned to ensure the continued development of its pinnacle championship.

proflagger

Clifton Springs, NY

#1 2 hrs ago
I hope they are considering a return to the Watkins Glen international road racing track..!
