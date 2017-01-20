Ferrari letter to FIA prompts scrutiny of FRIC, suspension tricks
As teams feverishly prepare their 2017 cars for the new season, there seems to be a technical issue concerning the suspension design and the technical regulations. According to a piece at AUTOSPORT , Ferrari have queried the FIA over their planned suspension system that would replicate the FRIC system used by Mercedes in 2016 to much success.
