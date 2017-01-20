Ferrari letter to FIA prompts scrutin...

Ferrari letter to FIA prompts scrutiny of FRIC, suspension tricks

As teams feverishly prepare their 2017 cars for the new season, there seems to be a technical issue concerning the suspension design and the technical regulations. According to a piece at AUTOSPORT , Ferrari have queried the FIA over their planned suspension system that would replicate the FRIC system used by Mercedes in 2016 to much success.

