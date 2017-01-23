Felipe Massa won't hand back retirement F1 gift
Felipe Massa says he will not have to hand back the F1 car gifted to him by Williams for his ultmately premature retirement. Amid his emotional farewell to the sport late last year, the British team promised to give the Brazilian the 'Massa'-branded car with which he raced at Interlagos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
