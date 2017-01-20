FBC indi Episode #15 - The New Year E...

FBC indi Episode #15 - The New Year Edition

Happy New Year!! The new year always brings new hopes and ambitions, and that's true for the Verizon IndyCar Series as well, with repaves a plenty during this off season and a potential for new engine manufacturers. The 2017 TV schedule has been announced as well as the continuation of live streaming of practices.

