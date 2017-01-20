Faster 2017 F1 cars lead to Australian GP track revisions

The Albert Park circuit will undergo a number of track revisions ahead of this year's Australian Grand Prix, to accommodate the faster new-generation Formula 1 cars. According to FIA data provided to the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Albert Park is set to see an increase of mid-corner speeds between 20 and 5o km/h on mid-to-high speed corners, later braking points , and lap times lowered to the tune of three to four seconds.

